Alberta records 48 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths

Alberta recorded 48 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths as of Saturday. This brings the total number of active cases to 525.

The number of deaths remains at 152.

According to the province, there are 39 people in hospital with the disease, six of whom are in intensive care. In total, 6,830 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.

On Friday, Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw stated that the new cases in Alberta involve younger people and that cases in people between the ages of 20 and 29 continue to rise.

A regional breakdown of cases as of Saturday shows the impact of COVID-19 in different parts of the province:

Calgary zone: 238 active cases and 4,831 recovered.

South zone: 22 active cases and 1,256 recovered.

Edmonton zone: 226 active cases and 583 recovered.

North zone: 32 active cases and 229 recovered.

Central zone: three active cases and 85 recovered.

Four active case and 12 recovered cases in unknown zones.

The labs have performed 381,075 tests in total.

Hinshaw reiterated the importance of getting tested, even for those without any symptoms, in a tweet on Saturday.

"With stage 2 of Alberta's Relaunch underway, it's important to get tested for #COVID19AB – even if you have no symptoms," she tweeted.

"Book an appointment online at a time that works for you."