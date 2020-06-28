Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to announce new COVID-19 restrictions in televised address Tuesday

Premier Jason Kenney is expected to announce new COVID-19 restrictions in a live address to Albertans on Tuesday night.

Kenney will speak at 6 p.m. from the McDougall Centre in Calgary. You can watch his announcement live here.

The speech, expected to last about 10 minutes, will also be broadcast live on CBC television and CBC Radio One channels across Alberta. Kenney will not take any questions from the media.

Further details on the new restrictions will be provided at a Wednesday morning news conference, which is expected to involve Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandro, Education Minister Adriana LaGrange and Justice Minister Kaycee Madu, according to the premier's office.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, may also attend.

Kenney has vowed to clamp down on surging cases and pandemic rule-breakers. He told a news conference Monday that a "package of stronger public health measures" would be announced on Tuesday.

Kenney said he had hoped to avoid additional rules but a lack of compliance and surging infection rates have forced his hand.

The province has 23,608 active cases, the highest total since the pandemic began and the highest rate in Canada.

'Albertans are ignoring the rules'

"The reason we are at this critical stage of the pandemic in Alberta — with record-high daily case counts and intensive care numbers — is precisely because, for whatever reason, too many Albertans are ignoring the rules that we have in place," Kenney said.

"That's why we may be left with no tools left in the toolbox apart from broader, tougher restrictions."

WATCH | Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks about mass gatherings:

Alberta offered help to get "situation under control": Trudeau CBC News Edmonton 1:26 Amid COVID protests and rising case counts, Alberta offered help to 'get the situation under control,' says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 1:26

Kenney said the "No More Lockdowns" rodeo — an event that saw hundreds of maskless attendees gather in Bowden, Alta., — was a disturbing example of ongoing public defiance.

RCMP told CBC News that Alberta Health Services (AHS) is leading an investigation into the rodeo and that health inspectors, not police, will decide if charges are warranted.

Not following mandatory restrictions can result in fines of $1,000 per offence and up to $100,000 through the courts. Police, health inspectors and some peace officers can issue tickets.

Some COVID tickets 'quashed' by the courts

New data provided by the province shows, on average, over the first 13 months of pandemic enforcement, fewer than two charges per day were issued under the public health act.

Between March 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, 576 tickets were filed in provincial court for infractions under the Public Health Act.

About 38 per cent remain before the court.

About 12 per cent resulted in a conviction or were paid out.

About 10 per cent of the tickets were "quashed or otherwise resolved" by the court.

"As with other matters and in line with the independence of police, it's up to officers to decide to lay a charge or issue a ticket," reads a statement from the Ministry of Justice and Solicitor General.

Prosecutors assess the cases on an ongoing basis, the statement said, and will not proceed with a case unless there is a reasonable likelihood of conviction.