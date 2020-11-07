Alberta breaks daily COVID-19 record again with 919 new cases

Alberta once again shatters its daily COVID-19 record with 919 new cases reported on Saturday in the province.

This breaks the previous record of around 800 cases set on Nov. 4.

The province also reported five deaths.

A man in his 90s and a female in her 80s linked to the outbreak at the Edmonton General Care Centre in Edmonton Zone. Another woman in her 80s linked to the outbreak at the Grey Nuns Community Hospital in Edmonton Zone. A female in her 100s linked to the outbreak at Mount Royal Revera in Calgary Zone. A male in his 90s linked to the outbreak at Extendicare Mayerthorpe in North Zone.

This brings the total number of deaths to 357.

Due to technical problems with the reporting system, the province will not be providing a breakdown of cases by zone or new numbers for hospitalizations for Saturday.

Here's the regional breakdown of active cases reported on Friday.

Calgary zone: 2,886

Edmonton zone: 2,819

North zone: 431

South zone: 398

Central zone: 255

Unknown: 33

On Thursday, Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw warned that if COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise more public health measures will be coming to the province.

Alberta announced new public health measures in Calgary and Edmonton in late October, including the mandatory 15-person limit on social gatherings.

"I have had many people ask me why we're focusing on social gatherings," Hinshaw said on Thursday. "The answer is because it is a problem that is driving COVID-19 spread in our communities. By far the No. 1 driver of new cases we are seeing is exposure in households and private gatherings."

About 40 per cent of the active cases in Calgary and Edmonton were transmitted either at home or at private gatherings, she said.

Hinshaw also said that the number of cases with unknown exposures is also a major concern. As of Nov. 3, the last day the province provided a breakdown by source of transmission, 50 per cent of cases had an unknown exposure.