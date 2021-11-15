Alberta now requires vaccine record with QR code for its passport program
People without vaccination records will need a COVID-19 test or proof of medical exemption
Alberta residents will now need more than a paper record from a COVID-19 vaccine clinic if they want to sit down at a restaurant, work out at a gym or enter indoor venues like arenas or movie theatres.
Starting today, previous Alberta immunization records without a scannable QR code, including ones from vaccine providers and those saved from the province's MyHealth Records, will no longer be accepted as proof of vaccination under the restrictions exemption program.
Patrons 12 and older entering businesses and venues taking part in the program will now be required to show an Alberta vaccine record with a QR code, a Canadian Armed Forces vaccine record or a First Nations immunization record.
Vaccine records issued by other provinces and territories will also be accepted, as well as the ArriveCan app for international travellers.
People without any of those will need a negative, privately paid for COVID-19 test from within the previous 72 hours, or valid proof of a medical exemption.
Vaccine records with the QR code can be downloaded through alberta.ca/CovidRecords or obtained through a registry agent at no cost, and can be printed or displayed on a phone.
Albertans can also get a printed vaccine record with QR code at no cost by visiting a registry agent office or by calling 811. Records can be printed or displayed on a phone.
"Alberta's more secure and scannable QR code vaccine record makes it easier for Albertans to safely take part in daily activities," health minister Jason Copping said in a statement Friday.
Around 87.7 per cent of the eligible population, Albertans 12 and up, has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Around 81.8 percent of eligible Albertans are fully vaccinated with two shots of vaccine.
With files from CBC News
