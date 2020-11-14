Alberta shatters daily COVID-19 records with more than 1,000 new cases
Alberta reported a record-breaking 1,026 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
The province also reported three new deaths, bringing the total to 401.
The deaths include two men from the Edmonton zone, one in his 50s and the other in his 70s. Another 60-year-old man's death is linked to the outbreak at Waverley House Personal Care Home in the Calgary zone.
There are 256 people in the hospital due to COVID-19 and 54 are in intensive care.
Here's the regional breakdown of active cases reported on Friday. The province said the next detailed update on case numbers by region would be available Monday.
Calgary zone: 3,553
Edmonton zone: 3,572
North zone: 553
South zone: 512
Central zone: 353
Unknown: 50
On Thursday the province announced new restrictions to help minimize the rising case numbers.
Beginning on Friday, for the next two weeks, the province has ordered the suspension of indoor group fitness programs, team sports and group performance activities.
As well, licensed restaurants, bars and pubs must stop the sale of alcohol by 10 p.m. and close by 11 p.m.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will host her next news conference on Monday.
