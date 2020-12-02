Premier Jason Kenney to unveil new rules for unvaccinated Albertans at 11:30 a.m. MT update

Alberta's government will announce new measures to curb the explosive fourth wave of COVID-19, when Alberta's premier, health minister and chief medical officer of health will appear together at COVID-19 news conference on Friday morning.

Jason Kenney, Tyler Shandro and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, as well as Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO of Alberta Health Services, will provide an update on COVID-19 public health measures, rising case counts and vaccine uptake and incentives at 11:30 a.m. MT.

Multiple government and industry officials confirmed to CBC News that the province will implement a liquor sales curfew, recommend that unvaccinated people limit their social contacts, and delay a return to the office for public servants.

Cabinet is also leaning toward the return of a provincial mask mandate and a potential monetary incentive to encourage more people to get vaccinated, the sources said. Steps that reflect those options could be announced today.

CBC News is not naming the officials because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

First appearance in weeks

Alberta is leading the country in daily new COVID-19 cases and active cases during the pandemic's fourth wave. The absence of government and health officials during the recent surge of cases has been widely criticized.

Kenney was on vacation for several weeks. Hinshaw's last public appearance was 16 days ago when she hosted a town hall with frontline health-care workers.

During the Aug. 18 forum, she apologized for failing to release public health data which she used to justify a clawback in Alberta's COVID-19 protocols. As of Friday, the modelling had still not been released.

That online appearance came five days after the last news conference she held, during which she announced back-to-school plans alongside Education Minister Adriana LaGrange.

The last news conference Hinshaw and Kenney hosted together was on June 10 when Alberta entered Stage 2 of its three-step reopening plan and many restrictions, including capacity limits on business, were eased.

During that news conference, also attended by Shandro, the province announced it would accelerate plans for second dose vaccine appointments.

Kenney held a Facebook live Wednesday but he has not fielded questions from reporters in nearly a month.

His last public appearance was on Aug. 9, when he announced an expansion to the Labatt's brewing plant in Edmonton.

High rates of transmission

Alberta reported 1,339 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with 12,868 active cases across the province — an increase of 578 from the previous data update.

There were 487 people being treated in hospital, including 114 in intensive care beds.

Alberta is currently home to 38 per cent of the country's active COVID-19 cases, even though it makes up less than 12 per cent of Canada's population.

As of Wednesday, 70 per cent of Albertans 12 and older were fully vaccinated and more than 78 percent of eligible Albertans had least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.