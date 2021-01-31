Alberta reports 461 new COVID-19 cases

Alberta reported 461 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and eight deaths from the disease.

Active cases fell slightly by 25 to 7,505 on Sunday, capping a month of steady downward trends in most COVID-19 indicators.

Alberta still ranked third among the provinces this week when active cases were adjusted for population.

The number of people in hospital dropped to 561 on Sunday, 21 fewer than yesterday's update. There are 101 people in intensive care units across the province.

Premier Jason Kenney said Friday hospitalization rates will serve as a benchmark as the government considers easing restrictions. Restaurants and gyms can reopen for in-person services on Feb. 8, so long as the number of people in hospital stays below 600.

Canada's vaccination campaign was dealt a series of setbacks in recent weeks as both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the two Health Canada-approved vaccine manufacturers, reported delivery delays.

To date, 106,254 Albertans have received the first dose of the vaccine. Of those, 16,118 people are fully immunized with a second booster dose.

Edmonton and Calgary health zones saw active cases drop on Sunday, with increases in other parts of the province. Here is the breakdown:

Calgary zone: 3,026

Edmonton zone: 2,473

Central zone: 700

South zone: 334

North zone: 947

Unknown: 23

As of Sunday, 1,631 people have died from COVID-19 in Alberta.

The province completed 8,846 tests on Saturday, for a test positivity rate of 5.28 per cent.