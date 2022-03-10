Alberta reports 6 new COVID deaths as hospitalizations decline by 20

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 dropped by 20 on Thursday as Alberta reported six new deaths linked to the illness.

The new deaths bring the province's pandemic total to 3,992.

As of Thursday's update, there are 1,067 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 76 being treated in intensive care.

Week over week, the total number of people in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19 has declined by 136, though the number of patients in ICU is unchanged.

Alberta reported 552 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, though that's believed to be a significant undercount because the province is limiting access to PCR testing.

Alberta labs completed 3,041 PCR tests Wednesday, with a positivity rate around 19.53 per cent. The seven-day average for test-positivity is now 18.97 per cent.

The number of known active cases in Alberta declined by 189 from the previous day's update. There are now 6,689 known active cases in the province, though that number only includes those who test positive on a PCR test.

The province said about 80.9 per cent of Albertans had received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday's update, and 76.1 per cent had received a second dose. About 35.7 per cent of Albertans have had a third dose of vaccine.