Alberta reports 23 more COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations see slight decline

Alberta public health officials reported more than 20 new COVID-19 deaths for a second consecutive day on Friday while hospitalizations continued to decline.

Twenty-three more Albertans — ranging in age from their 40s to 90s — have died from COVID-19, pushing the total death toll since the pandemic began to 3,741.

Deaths were reportedly from between Jan. 25 to Feb. 11 but most occurred within the past week, according to Alberta Health.

There are 1,566 people in hospital with COVID-19 — 20 fewer than Thursday — with the number of intensive care patients rising by one to 127.

Public health officials identified 1,400 new COVID-19 cases on 4,724 PCR tests. The seven-day test-positivity rate is 31.7 per cent.

The number of known active cases in Alberta continues to slide significantly. As of Friday's update, there were 24,154 known cases in the province — down 1,178 from Thursday, when there 25,333 known cases.

The amount of virus in the community is expected to be much higher, however, as the case counts only include people who test positive via PCR test. Positive rapid test results are excluded.

As of end-of-day Thursday, 75.2 per cent of all Albertans — including those who are ineligible — have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine; 80.7 per cent of the population has had their first shot.

Meanwhile, 34.4 per cent of Albertans have received their booster, although only adults and immunocompromised youths are currently eligible for a third dose.