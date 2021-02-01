Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta with latest on COVID-19 pandemic

Almost a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, Albertans have grown accustomed to paying attention to the numbers.

And there are so many to watch — new daily cases, active cases, hospitalizations and deaths, and more recently variant cases and vaccinations.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, will provide another update on Wednesday at a news conference scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Alberta Health data shows that new daily cases peaked in the province on Dec. 4 with 1,874.

By Feb. 15, the latest update available, new daily cases had dropped to 263. The last time that number was so small was on Oct. 17.

Active cases peaked on Dec. 13 at 21,215.

On Feb. 15, there were 4,993 active cases. You have to go back to Oct. 18, when there were 4,899 cases, to find a similar number.

Hospitalizations in the province peaked on Dec. 30, when 940 patients were being treated for the illness, including 143 in ICU beds.

On Feb. 15, there were 365 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 56 in ICU.

Then there are the variant cases.

The first case of B.1.1.7, first detected in the United Kingdom, was confirmed in Alberta in December. As of Tuesday, a total of 214 cases linked to that variant had been confirmed in the province.

Another variant called B.1351, originally identified in South Africa, was first reported in Alberta on Jan. 8. As of Tuesday, a total of seven cases linked to that variant had been confirmed in the province.

A total of 1,791 people in Alberta have died from the illness since last March.