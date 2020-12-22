Premier Jason Kenney to update Alberta with latest on COVID-19 pandemic
Albertans waiting for the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic will get an update Monday from the premier, the health minister and the chief medical officer of health.
Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Dr. Deena Hinshaw are scheduled to hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m.
The most recent provincial update, posted on Sunday, reported 811 new cases from the day before.
As of Saturday, the update said, a total of 44,994 doses of vaccine had been administered across the province
The province had 14,116 active cases, with 794 people being treated in hospital, including 128 in intensive-care beds.
The death toll as of Saturday had reached 1,284.
