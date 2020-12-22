Skip to Main Content
Premier Jason Kenney to update Alberta with latest on COVID-19 pandemic

Albertans waiting for the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic will get an update Monday from the premier, the health minister and the chief medical officer of health.
Alberta premier and officials give COVID-19 update

Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Dr. Deena Hinshaw are scheduled to hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m.

The most recent provincial update, posted on Sunday, reported 811 new cases from the day before.

As of Saturday, the update said, a total of 44,994 doses of vaccine had been administered across the province

The province had 14,116 active cases, with 794 people being treated in hospital, including 128 in intensive-care beds.

The death toll as of Saturday had reached 1,284.

