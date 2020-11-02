COVID-19 outbreak declared in 3 units of Grey Nuns hospital

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Grey Nuns Community Hospital in south Edmonton, affecting three units at the facility.

An update from Covenant Health posted Monday said nine people have tested positive, seven patients and two staff members.

Patients and staff at the affected units are being tested and the units are currently closed to patient transfers and visitors.

The last update from the province reported five other acute care COVID-19 outbreaks in the Edmonton zone:

Leduc Community Hospital

Misericordia Community Hospital

Royal Alexandra Hospital

University of Alberta Hospital

University of Alberta Hospital (Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute)

Covenant Health also provided an update on the Misericordia outbreak. As of Monday, there are 30 cases connected to that outbreak — 16 patients and 14 staff. Four deaths have been associated with that outbreak, including one in the past 24 hours, Covenant said.

Edmonton General Continuing Care Centre outbreak

Meanwhile, an outbreak at another Covenant Health facility has grown to more than 100 cases.

There are currently 96 active cases linked to the outbreak at the Edmonton General Continuing Care Centre. As of Monday, 58 active cases have been identified among residents and 38 among staff.

Since the last update from Covenant Health on Friday, there have been four additional deaths connected to the outbreak, bringing the total to 12.

"We share our deepest condolences with the families and friends of those who have passed and offer prayers of peace and comfort at this difficult time," Covenant Health said in a statement posted on its website.

The facility is currently closed to admissions, patient transfers and visitors, except for end-of-life situations.