Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta with latest on COVID-19 pandemic

At least 200 people in Alberta died from COVID-19 during the first 10 days of this year.

Provincial data shows an average of 20 deaths a day between Jan. 1 and Jan. 10.

Here's a breakdown of deaths reported to Alberta Health so far this month:

Jan. 1, 18 deaths.

Jan. 2, 22 deaths.

Jan. 3, 20 deaths.

Jan. 4, 22 deaths.

Jan. 5, 21 deaths.

Jan. 6, 23 deaths.

Jan. 7, 19 deaths.

Jan. 8, 15 deaths.

Jan. 9, 19 deaths.

Jan. 10, 21 deaths.

Information for Jan. 11 (four deaths reported so far) is incomplete.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, will provide her latest update Wednesday at a news conference scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

None of January's daily death totals were records. On Dec. 27 there were 27 reported deaths, and Dec. 18 had 25 reported deaths.

COVID-19 deaths are reported when Alberta Health confirms them, and there can delays for several days before all the information is available.

The death toll since the pandemic began in March has now reached 1,345. The youngest person to die was 23, the oldest 107.