Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta with latest on COVID-19 pandemic
Testing has confirmed 492 cases in province of highly contagious variants
About three per cent of Albertans (134,052 cases) have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began a year ago.
Of those, about 4.4 per cent (5,942 people) have ended up in hospitals, including 974 who spent time in ICU beds.
Of the 1,890 people who have died so far, 84 per cent were age 70 or older.
Over the past year, the province has closed down twice. With new cases and hospitalizations declining, Alberta is once again starting to ease restrictions.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, is expected to give her latest update on Wednesday afternoon. Her news conference is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. You can watch it here live.
Alberta reported two more deaths and 257 news cases on Tuesday. Hospitals were treating 261 patients for the illness, including 54 in ICU beds.
Testing has now confirmed 492 cases in Alberta of two highly contagious variants first identified in the United Kingdom and South Africa.
