Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta with latest on COVID-19 pandemic

The 268 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Alberta on Tuesday was the lowest total in almost four months.

On Oct. 17, the province confirmed 224 new cases. Soon after that, case numbers began to climb rapidly as the second wave swept through the province.

In the first two weeks of December, the province routinely reported more than 1,600 new cases each day.

On Tuesday, there were 6,912 active cases in Alberta. That is the lowest total since Nov. 4 when there were 6,613.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, will update case numbers once again at a news conference scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. You can watch it here live.