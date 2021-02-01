Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta with latest on COVID-19 pandemic
The 268 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Alberta on Tuesday was the lowest total in almost four months.
Active cases reported on Tuesday lowest total since Nov. 4
The 268 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Alberta on Tuesday was the lowest total in almost four months.
On Oct. 17, the province confirmed 224 new cases. Soon after that, case numbers began to climb rapidly as the second wave swept through the province.
In the first two weeks of December, the province routinely reported more than 1,600 new cases each day.
On Tuesday, there were 6,912 active cases in Alberta. That is the lowest total since Nov. 4 when there were 6,613.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, will update case numbers once again at a news conference scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. You can watch it here live.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.