Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide update on COVID-19 in Alberta

Now that the province has announced its staged plan for loosening health restrictions, the daily update of COVID-19 case counts and hospitalization numbers has taken on new meaning.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will provide her latest update at 3:30 p.m. MT. You can watch it live here.

The four-stage reopening framework, announced Friday, is guided by benchmarks in hospitalization numbers — 600, 450, 300 and 150. As the number of patients falls below — and stays below — those targets, the Alberta government will consider lifting restrictions on a list of activities.

As of Sunday, the province was reporting 561 people in hospital, including 101 in intensive care beds.

The first round of reopening, scheduled for Feb. 8, would allow restaurants and gyms to reopen for limited in-person services.

When hospitalizations fall below 450, restrictions would be eased on retail businesses, community halls and hotels, banquet halls and conference centres.

Below 300, restrictions would loosen on places of worship, adult team sports, public attractions, theatres, casinos and libraries.

All other activities — including festivals, weddings and sporting events — would have to wait until hospitalizations drop below 150.

To move from one stage to the next, hospitalizations must remain below the benchmark for three weeks.

Active cases have been dropping for the last month. As of Sunday, there were 7,505 active cases.

Since the pandemic began in March, 1,631 people in Alberta have died from COVID-19.

To date, 106,254 Albertans have received their first doses of the vaccine. Of those, 16,118 have been fully immunized with a second booster dose.