Hinshaw, Shandro to update Alberta with latest on COVID-19 pandemic

The five words "we're all in this together" have been repeated over and over by Alberta's top public health doctor, and she knows some people are tired of hearing them.

But Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, keeps saying them anyway, hoping they'll sink in.

"As we hear every day about the impact of the pandemic, it is easy to start to tune things out," Hinshaw said Wednesday at a new conference.

"For months now, I have been saying that we're all in this together. And I know that for many this phrase is wearing thin. For many people, this time we are in now is the most challenging moment in the pandemic so far."

Hinshaw will be joined by Health Minister Tyler Shandro when she gives her latest update Thursday.

The news conference has been moved to 4:30 p.m. from the previously scheduled 3:30 p.m.

You can watch it here.

Few people in Alberta have ever lived through such a prolonged period of adversity before, Hinshaw said on Wednesday.

"But the phrase that I have often said is not a slogan, it is an irrefutable, biological fact of COVID-19 that we cannot escape or choose to opt out of. COVID-19 shows us that a grocery store clerk is connected not only to a shopper but also to the shopper's kids, their co-workers and friends."

Cases rise when people are infecting each other and fall when they are protecting each other, she said.

Recently, case numbers have began to fall. Alberta reported 875 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday; on Dec. 13, there were 1,862 new cases.

"Twice now we have reduced the rising spread by working together and bringing our contact numbers down," Hinshaw said, referring to the first wave of the pandemic which peaked in April. "This is the only tool we have to control the spread of the virus until enough vaccine is available to protect a majority of our population.

"We are reducing the spread right now because of the choices that 4.4 million Albertans are making every day."

In other words ...