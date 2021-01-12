Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta with latest on COVID-19 pandemic

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta has slowly declined over the past four weeks.

But hospitalization numbers are higher now than they were a month ago.

The province hit a peak with 21,183 active cases on Dec. 13. That day, 716 people were being treated in hospitals for the illness, including 136 in ICU beds.

The latest update, released Monday, reported 13,917 active cases across the province. Despite that decline of more than 30 per cent, more people (811) were being treated in hospitals on Monday, and the number of ICU beds taken up by COVID-19 patients (130) had hardly changed.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, will update Albertans again Tuesday at a news conference scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

You can watch it here live.

The death toll so far has reached 1,307. The age breakdown for that total is: