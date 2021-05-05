With 2,271 new cases, Alberta tops 200,000 cases of COVID-19 since start of the pandemic
Three new deaths include a young man in his 20s
Alberta reported three more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, including a man in his 20s who had no comorbidities.
The young man from the North health zone died on March 13, but the case was confirmed as a COVID-19 death during the last 24 hours, according to information from Alberta Health.
The other two deaths were from Monday and also in the North zone: a woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s. Both individuals had comorbidities.
Alberta logged 2,271 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, pushing the total number of cases over 200,000 since the start of the pandemic. Currently, there are 24,156 active cases.
Across the province, hospitals were treating 666 patients for the illness, including 146 in ICU beds.
Alberta now has 14,358 active cases linked to more contagious variants, making up 59.6 per cent of the total.
The regional breakdown of active cases was:
- Calgary zone: 10,288
- Edmonton zone: 6,098
- North zone: 3,570
- Central zone: 2,888
- South zone: 1,280
- Unknown: 32
Laboratories completed 20,494 tests, with a positivity rate of about 11.1 per cent.
