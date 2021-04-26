Alberta to ease COVID-19 restrictions for long-term care homes starting on May 10

Alberta will ease COVID-19 restrictions at long-term care centres starting on May 10, allowing each resident to designate up to four friends or family members as visitors.

Active cases in long-term care centres have declined from the peak of 831 on Dec. 27, 2020, to 44 as of April 24, Premier Jason Kenney said Monday at a news conference.

Hospitalizations among that population have decreased by 93 per cent and fatalities have declined by 94 per cent, Kenney said.

"Since the start of this pandemic, elderly folks have faced one of the toughest burdens," Kenney said. "This virus is merciless and the seniors in continuing care and other facilities have been at the highest risk for serious outcomes from the virus including more severe illness, hospitalization and death."

More than 61 per cent of the COVID-19 deaths in the province were residents of continuing care, he said.

"That's more than 1,200 grandfathers, grandmothers, parents, brothers and sisters who lost their lives to this virus. That's why we first implemented strict restrictions last spring to help limit the spread of the virus and keep residents safe.

"There is no question the restrictions we put in place were necessary and helped to save lives. But we also know that this protection has come at a real cost."

These folks need joy, hope and connection just like everyone else. From day one, we've committed to doing everything possible to protect continuing care facilities, but also not leaving measure in place any longer than necessary."

Alberta reported 1,495 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and now has 20,610 active cases of the illness.

Hospitals are treating 616 patients from COVID-19, including 145 in ICU beds.

Starting May 10, in care centres where the majority of residents agree, indoor social visits will be allowed with up to four visitors from the same household, Kenney said, provided physical distancing, masking and other health measures remain in place.

Outdoor social visits in those facilities will be allowed to expand to up to 10 people, including the resident, double the current limit of five.

The changes are not mandatory, the premier said, and will vary by site based on the design of the building, the wishes of residents and other factors.

Meanwhile, the province also announced that starting on Tuesday, Albertans born between 2006 and 2009 with underlying health condition can get the Pfizer vaccine.