Alberta reports 1,391 new cases of COVID-19, three more deaths

Alberta reported 1,391 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and three more deaths.

The cases bring the number of active cases in the province to 18,424, up 320 from the previous count.

There were 1,160 reported new cases linked to variants of concern. Variants now make up 56.8 per cent of active cases.

Currently 460 people are in hospital with COVID-19, 104 of them in intensive care.

The death toll is now 2,043.

More than 12,500 tests were performed Sunday with the positivity rate at 11 per cent.

The R value, or reproduction number, from April 12 to April 18 for the province was 1.09.

Only 17,556 vaccine doses were administered Sunday, the lowest number in two weeks, bringing the total to 1,166,125, with 233,687 Albertans now fully vaccinated.

On Sunday, Ontario and Alberta lowered the eligibility age for the AstraZeneca vaccine from 55 to 40 after federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu gave provinces and territories the go-ahead based on new Health Canada rules.

Albertans have been reluctant to queue up for the vaccine following reports of possible blood clots, but Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, is urging anyone who is eligible to get the vaccine.

"It is also important to remember that these cases are extremely rare," she said in news release.

"This vaccine helps prevent the much higher risks that come from COVID-19 infection, helping to protect both you and those around you."

Of the 270,800 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine received by the province, 100,315 had been administered as of Sunday, according to Alberta Health.

Albertans who have plans to travel to B.C. in the next few weeks should reconsider.

On Monday that province announced it will restrict travel within the province and put up signs along the Alberta border telling travelers to not travel into B.C. unless it is essential.

Here is the breakdown of active cases in Alberta among health regions: