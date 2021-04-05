NDP calls for immediate public health restrictions to curb COVID's third wave

Premier Jason Kenney should respond to rising COVID-19 and variant of concern cases by immediately imposing public health restrictions similar to those that were in place in January, the Alberta NDP Opposition says.

With 1,000 new cases a day, NDP leader Rachel Notley said on Monday that Alberta is in the same place it was in in mid-November. By the time Kenney imposed stricter measures on Dec. 8, daily new case numbers were close to 1,800 and more than 200 more people had died since mid-November.

On Sunday, the province reported 950 new cases with 600 variant cases of concern, which now make up 38 per cent of active cases. Health officials reported an outbreak of the highly contagious Brazilian P.1 variant in Alberta but declined to say where until an update expected Monday afternoon.

Notley called for a return to the measures of Jan. 18, when gyms and restaurant dining rooms were closed but outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people were allowed, after they had been prohibited for six weeks.

"This is a clear turning point this weekend, and, you know, the virus doesn't sleep on a holiday and nor should our premier," she said at a news conference Monday.

"Albertans are watching premiers across this country take action to keep their citizens safe. And yet we're not hearing from the premier. We absolutely must hear from him."

CBC News has reached out to Kenney's office for comment.

According to the public itinerary published on Thursday, the Emergency Management Cabinet Committee is not scheduled to meet until Wednesday afternoon.