Active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta reach highest level since Jan. 25

Alberta reported 871 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest single-day total in 11 weeks.

Back on Jan. 13, the province reported 965 new cases. The graph (above) tracking daily caseload since then is U-shaped, as cases declined in mid-January and throughout February, before rising again in recent weeks.

Active cases across the province hit 8,350 on Wednesday, an increase of 375 from the day before and the highest number seen since Jan. 25.

Hospitalizations remained at 301, though the number of patients in ICU beds rose by three, to 61.

Like much of the world, Alberta has seen a surge in cases linked to what health officials call variants of concern, which spread more quickly than the original strain of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, screening identified 406 new cases linked to those variants, an increase of 74 from the previous day.

Variant cases now account for 31.9 per cent of all active cases.

Alberta has now identified a total of 4,055 variant cases, of which 2,660 are active.

"We are at another turning point in this pandemic," Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, wrote in a post on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. "Our numbers are rising, but by making good choices in the days ahead, we can reverse this trend in the weeks to come. Please continue to follow the health measures that are in place and help protect those around you."

Another three deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,990 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Laboratories conducted 13,739 tests over the past 24 hours.

As of Wednesday's update, the breakdown of active cases across the province was:

Calgary zone: 3,923

Edmonton zone: 1,844

North zone: 970

South zone: 854

Central zone: 733

Unknown: 26

Alberta's immunization program continues to ramp up as the province has now administered 634,997 doses. There are 101,298 Albertans who are fully immunized with two doses.