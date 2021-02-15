Alberta reports 251 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Alberta reported 251 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and two more deaths from the illness.

The latest update posted to the Alberta Health website showed there were 5,222 active cases across the province.

Provincial labs completed 5,389 tests on Sunday, with a positivity rate of about 4.6 per cent.

Across the province there were 356 patients being treated in hospital for COVID-19, including 58 in intensive-care beds.

The regional breakdown of active cases was:

Calgary zone: 1,989 cases.

Edmonton zone: 1,435 cases.

North zone: 753 cases.

Central zone: 706 cases.

South zone: 330 cases.

Unknown: nine cases.

A total of 1,782 people have died from COVID-19 in Alberta since the pandemic began last March.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will give her next live update on Tuesday.