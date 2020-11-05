Alberta reports 515 new cases of COVID-19, 5 new deaths

Alberta reported 515 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, again setting a new high for active cases with 6,230.

The province also reported five new deaths Wednesday, bringing the total to 343.

The number of active cases in the province increased by 120 from Tuesday's update and the number of recovered cases grew by 390, to a total of 23,874.

As of Wednesday, 164 people are being treated in hospital for COVID-19, including 30 in ICU beds.

Currently, the Edmonton zone has the highest number of active cases in the province. As of latest update the number of active cases by region is:

Edmonton zone: 2,642

Calgary zone: 2,610

North zone: 400

South zone: 333

Central zone: 224

Unknown: 21

The latest deaths being reported Wednesday are:

A woman in her 80s linked to the outbreak at Edmonton General Continuing Care Centre.

A man in his 90s linked to the outbreak at Mount Royal Revera in the Calgary zone.

A woman in her 80s linked to the outbreak at Wing Kei Care Centre in the Calgary zone.

A woman in her 70s from Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton zone. This death was reported by AHS yesterday.

A man in his 80s from the South zone.

Wednesday's announcement of 515 new cases is slightly lower than average for the past four days. The province added 2,268 new cases over the most recent four-day period. The daily breakdown was: