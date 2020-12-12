Alberta reports 1,590 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths

On the eve of widespread new restrictions on businesses taking effect, Alberta reported 1,590 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The province performed tests 20,227 in the past 24 hours for a positivity rate of 7.9 per cent. Alberta also reported 13 new deaths, bringing the total to 697. The new deaths include:

1. Nov 30. A male in his 80s linked to the outbreak at Hardisty Care Centre in Edmonton Zone. The case included comorbidities.

2. Dec 5. A female in her 80s linked to the outbreak at Hardisty Care Centre in Edmonton Zone. Comorbidities are unknown at this time.

3. Dec 6. A female in her 80s linked to the outbreak at Hardisty Care Centre in Edmonton Zone. The case included comorbidities.

4. Dec 6. A male in his 70s linked to the outbreak at Hardisty Care Centre in Edmonton Zone. The case included comorbidities.

5. Dec 7. A male in his 80s linked to the outbreak at Hardisty Care Centre in Edmonton Zone. The case included comorbidities.

6. Dec 9. A male in his 80s linked to the outbreak at Virginia Park Lodge in Edmonton Zone. The case included comorbidities.

7. Dec 9. A female in her 80s linked to the outbreak at Dickinsfield Capital Care in Edmonton Zone. The case included comorbidities.

8. Dec 10. A male in his 80s in Central Zone. Comorbidities are unknown at this time.

9. Dec. 10. A female in her 80s linked to the outbreak at Capital Care Lynnwood in Edmonton Zone. The case included comorbidities.

10. Dec. 10. A female in her 90s linked to the outbreak at Clifton Manor in Calgary Zone. Comorbidities are unknown at this time.

11. Dec. 11. A female in her 70s linked to the outbreak at Clifton Manor in Calgary Zone. The case included comorbidities.

12. Dec 11. A male in his 90s linked to the outbreak at Edmonton Chinatown Care Centre in Edmonton Zone. Comorbidities are unknown at this time.

13. Dec 11. A female in her 70s linked to the outbreak at Heimstaed Lodge in North Zone. Comorbidities are unknown at this time.

There are 681 people in the hospital due to COVID-19 and 128 are in intensive care.

Here's the regional breakdown of active cases:

Calgary zone: 7,127

Edmonton zone: 9,548

North zone: 1,236

South zone:589

Central zone: 1,522

Unknown: 50

The province rolled out new restrictions on Tuesday. Masks are now mandatory in all parts of the province. All indoor and outdoor social gatherings, both public and private, are now prohibited.

Effective midnight on Saturday, new restrictions take effect. They include: