Alberta reports 1,590 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths
New restrictions from the province take effect midnight on Saturday
On the eve of widespread new restrictions on businesses taking effect, Alberta reported 1,590 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
The province performed tests 20,227 in the past 24 hours for a positivity rate of 7.9 per cent. Alberta also reported 13 new deaths, bringing the total to 697. The new deaths include:
1. Nov 30. A male in his 80s linked to the outbreak at Hardisty Care Centre in Edmonton Zone. The case included comorbidities.
2. Dec 5. A female in her 80s linked to the outbreak at Hardisty Care Centre in Edmonton Zone. Comorbidities are unknown at this time.
3. Dec 6. A female in her 80s linked to the outbreak at Hardisty Care Centre in Edmonton Zone. The case included comorbidities.
4. Dec 6. A male in his 70s linked to the outbreak at Hardisty Care Centre in Edmonton Zone. The case included comorbidities.
5. Dec 7. A male in his 80s linked to the outbreak at Hardisty Care Centre in Edmonton Zone. The case included comorbidities.
6. Dec 9. A male in his 80s linked to the outbreak at Virginia Park Lodge in Edmonton Zone. The case included comorbidities.
7. Dec 9. A female in her 80s linked to the outbreak at Dickinsfield Capital Care in Edmonton Zone. The case included comorbidities.
8. Dec 10. A male in his 80s in Central Zone. Comorbidities are unknown at this time.
9. Dec. 10. A female in her 80s linked to the outbreak at Capital Care Lynnwood in Edmonton Zone. The case included comorbidities.
10. Dec. 10. A female in her 90s linked to the outbreak at Clifton Manor in Calgary Zone. Comorbidities are unknown at this time.
11. Dec. 11. A female in her 70s linked to the outbreak at Clifton Manor in Calgary Zone. The case included comorbidities.
12. Dec 11. A male in his 90s linked to the outbreak at Edmonton Chinatown Care Centre in Edmonton Zone. Comorbidities are unknown at this time.
13. Dec 11. A female in her 70s linked to the outbreak at Heimstaed Lodge in North Zone. Comorbidities are unknown at this time.
There are 681 people in the hospital due to COVID-19 and 128 are in intensive care.
Here's the regional breakdown of active cases:
-
Calgary zone: 7,127
-
Edmonton zone: 9,548
-
North zone: 1,236
-
South zone:589
-
Central zone: 1,522
-
Unknown: 50
The province rolled out new restrictions on Tuesday. Masks are now mandatory in all parts of the province. All indoor and outdoor social gatherings, both public and private, are now prohibited.
Effective midnight on Saturday, new restrictions take effect. They include:
-
Restaurants, pubs, bars, lounges and cafes. In-person service will not be permitted. Only takeout, curbside pickup and delivery services will be permitted.
-
Casinos, bingo halls, gaming entertainment centres, racing entertainment centres, horse tracks, raceways, bowling alleys, pool halls, legions and private clubs.
-
Recreational facilities such as fitness centres, recreation centres, pools, spas, gyms, studios, camps, indoor rinks and arenas.
-
Libraries, science centres, interpretive centres, museums, galleries, amusement parks and water parks.
-
Businesses offering personal and wellness services such as hair salons, nail salons, tattoo parlours and massage businesses.