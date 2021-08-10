Alberta records 279 new COVID-19 cases and 2 additional deaths
133 people are in hospital, including 29 in ICU
Alberta reported 279 net new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and two additional deaths.
A total of 2,330 Albertans have now died due to the disease.
The number of known active cases rose by 83 since the last update to 3,463.
Here's how active cases break down across the province:
- Calgary zone: 1,572
- Edmonton zone: 762
- North zone:465
- South zone: 445
- Central zone: 216
- Unknown: 3
Another 513 cases of coronavirus variants of concern have been identified, bringing the total of known active variant cases to 2,908 — or 84 per cent of all known active cases in Alberta.
Four more Albertans have been admitted to hospital to be treated for COVID-19 since the last update. There are now 133 hospitalizations, including 29 patients in intensive care units.
There were 5,424 tests conducted Monday. The province's test positivity rate is 5.25 per cent.
Meanwhile, 8,018 doses of vaccine were administered Monday.
About 76 per cent of Albertans aged 12 and up have received at least one dose of a vaccine; 67.1 per cent have received two doses.
