Alberta ad man who created Mr. Covid campaign happy with response

The man behind Alberta's much talked-about COVID-19 awareness campaign says he's happy about the attention it has received.

Kurt Beaudoin of ZGM Modern Marketing Partners in Edmonton says more than 400,000 people have watched the company's two "COVID loves" ads, which were put out last week.

The ads feature a man (with a giant head that looks like the novel coronavirus) who attends parties, family gatherings and a Christmas dinner.

Beaudoin says much like COVID-19, the character he calls "Mr. Covid" or "Creepy Uncle Covid" is a real shape-shifter and can blend seamlessly into any place where people gather.

Beoudoin said Premier Jason Kenney's government approached his agency to create a relatable campaign for people between 18 and 40 years old.

More ads are coming ahead of Christmas and New Year's, he said, and Mr. Covid will appear on the video-sharing social media platform Tik Tok.

The ads are part of a $2 million campaign intended to remind Albertans how fast the virus can spread at social gatherings.

"Our goal is to get people's attention, to help them see common situations from a different perspective, and as a result to influence their behaviour," Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said at a news conference on Friday.

"The campaign uses humour because the situation is serious and we need to use every tool at our disposal to reach all Albertans."