Calgary-area man first to win $1M in Alberta COVID-19 vaccine lottery

A Calgary-area man has won $1 million in Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.

Tracey McIvor of Langdon, a hamlet 30 kilometres east of Calgary, is the winner of the first million-dollar cash prize, the provincial government said Thursday.

Other million-dollar winners will be announced Aug. 31 and Sept. 30.

The Open for Summer lottery is designed to encourage more Albertans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Thursday's draw was open to Alberta residents 18 and older with at least one dose of vaccine.

The August and September draws will be open to Albertans 18 and older who are fully vaccinated with two doses.

Other prizes, including Calgary Stampede admission, all-inclusive vacations, airline and rail trips and tickets to NHL and CFL games, will be awarded to hundreds of other entrants.

More than 1.7 million Albertans have entered the lottery, the government said in a news release Thursday.

As of June 29, 72.8 per cent of eligible Albertans have received one dose of the vaccine; 42.4 per cent have received two doses, provincial data shows.

People can find available vaccine appointments online or by calling 811.

