By the numbers: Alberta expected to receive about 2.4 million more vaccine doses by July 4

Alberta is scheduled to get more than 2.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines — almost all of it Pfizer-BioNTech — between now and July 4, according to the federal government.

"When vaccines started trickling into Alberta just before Christmas, we had this day in mind," Premier Jason Kenney said Wednesday at a news conference. "The day that we knew we could begin to start vaccinating pretty much everyone."

Starting next week, Alberta will expand its vaccination rollout to include everyone aged 12 and older. That means that of the province's estimated 4.4 million residents, about 3.8 million will be eligible to be vaccinated.

As of Monday, Alberta had already so far received more than 1.7 million doses of vaccines, according to a federal government website that tracks vaccine shipments coming to Canada.

Those included 1,132,365 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, 370,900 doses of Moderna and 270,800 doses of AstraZeneca.

Alberta's allotment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been steadily increasing, the website shows.

For three weeks beginning April 12, the province was allotted 119,340 doses weekly. Beginning May 3, Alberta is to receive 236,340 doses weekly until May 31, when the allotment will rise again to more than 280,000 doses per week.

Overall, if shipments arrive as expected, Alberta is scheduled to receive 2,357,550 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine between now and July 4.

Adding to that total is an expected shipment of 116,700 Moderna doses, which are to arrive next week.

All together, Alberta is on track to receive more than 4.2 million doses of various vaccines by July 4.

"Right now we are at about one-third of population that has had at least one jab," Kenney said Wednesday. "About 40 per cent of the adult population. We anticipate receiving at least another one million doses of vaccines through the month of May.

"And so with the opening that we've announced today of the vaccine rollout to phase three — basically the entire general population — I would estimate that about a month from now we should be at, or approaching, potentially two-thirds of the adult population having been vaccinated."

Kenney said last month the province is on track to be able to administer about 300,000 doses of vaccine per week.

The federal shipment tracker includes no information about further Moderna shipments beyond next week, and no information about future AstraZeneca allotments coming to Canada.