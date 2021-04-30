Alberta parents keen to book vaccine for kids aged 12 to 15 with underlying conditions

Sofia Hirani couldn't wait to tell all her friends she was getting the vaccine on Friday

The 11-year-old from Calgary was diagnosed with medulloblastoma — a cancerous brain tumour — at age five.

Years of intensive treatments followed that saved the Sofia's life but left her with a brain injury and disabilities affecting her mobility, balance, speech and other senses.

Sofia's vulnerability to COVID-19 meant losing access to therapists, friends and extracurricular activities that were helping her recover.

"Even with her struggles, she was just starting to come out of her shell again and you could see some of that old Sofia personality coming out," her mom Shelly Bhayana said. "And then COVID hit."

Bhayana and her husband are both physicians, and Sofia has two siblings. The whole family was extra vigilant all year, even isolating Sofia from her siblings at times if there'd been a possible close contact.

"There's been times where I don't sleep at night because I'm so worried about it," Bhayana said.

Sofia Hirani, centre, and her siblings Shaan Hirani (left) and Sonya Hirani (right). (Shelly Bhayana)

It came as a huge relief to the family when Health Minister Tyler Shandro announced Monday that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would be offered to kids born between 2006 to 2009 who have a health condition that elevates their risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19. On Thursday, Alberta Health also added family members of children with chronic conditions born in 2010 or later to the list.

To get a shot, kids in the age group must show proof of identity, present a letter from a licensed physician confirming eligibility, and must have a parent or guardian present or a signed letter providing consent from their parent or guardian.

Health Canada is still reviewing the use of Pfizer for that age group, but Alberta Health spokesperson Tom McMillan said provinces can make the decision to broaden the use of a drug beyond the Health Canada licensed use, which he said is not uncommon in pediatric practice.

As well, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended in March that the vaccine could be used in 12-15 year olds who were at a very high risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19.

"Alberta is carefully weighing the evidence and believes the benefits to protecting this group of youth outweigh potential risks," McMillan said.

When Bhayana and her husband heard the news, they quickly consulted with Sofia's doctor and booked her an appointment.

Bhayana said they explained to Sofia that while it doesn't mean things will go back to normal right away, it is a step in the right direction.

"Once she gets her vaccine, I think we have just the ability to breathe just a little bit," she said.

Early Tuesday, phone calls from parents keen to get a doctor's note for their child to be able to get a vaccine began flooding in to Dr. Isabelle Chapados' office.

Chapados, an Edmonton pediatrician and pediatric endocrinologist, said she was "absolutely thrilled" by the announcement.

Isabelle Chapados, an Edmonton pediatrician and pediatric endocrinologist, says she was pleased that some of her vulnerable, young patients will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine. (Kate Kyle/CBC)

The risk of transmission in schools has meant many families have had to keep children with underlying conditions at home, and that it's been hard on young people in many ways, Chapados said.

"The fact that they can be vaccinated, that means there's at least hope in coming back to school in a more normal way," she said.

Chapados believes Pfizer is safe and said she doesn't have any concerns about giving it to children based on available evidence.

She was happy to see such high demand Tuesday from parents eager to get their child a vaccine, and parents who feel hesitant should connect with their child's doctor to ask questions and raise their concerns, she said.