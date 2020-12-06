You asked about COVID-19 vaccines in Alberta. Our experts had answers

What do you want to know about the COVID-19 vaccine?

In a wide-ranging Q&A with Nancy Carlson, host of CBC's Edmonton News at 6, a panel of experts addressed concerns about the vaccines, vaccine rollout and vaccine misinformation.

Here are some of the questions and answers from Thursday's discussion, edited for length.

How soon after 2nd dose are you immune?

"We're talking 10 days to two weeks after your second shot before we're starting to see that optimal immune response," said Craig Jenne, associate professor in the department of microbiology, immunology and infectious diseases and a Canada Research Chair at the University of Calgary.

How long will the protection last?

"Unfortunately we haven't had this vaccine long enough to say if this going to be a two-year, three-year, five-year protection, but we're not seeing signs from the early vaccinated people that it is fading," Jenne said.

"The good news is people who participated early in the clinical trials, so going back more than six months, seven months, are still protected."

Dr. Shazma Mithani is an Edmonton emergency room physician. (CBC)

Do the vaccines have any long-term side effects?

Unfortunately, we only have about six months of data to go by, said Dr. Shazma Mithani, an Edmonton emergency room physician.

But so far, there is reason for optimism.

"What they have found in those first six months is there has been no significant long-term effects," Mithani said.

Can you choose which vaccine you get?

The short answer is no, said Dr. Cheri Nijssen-Jordan, a member of Alberta's vaccine task force.

"We won't have a smorgasbord of vaccines that are available for people to go up and choose from," Nijssen-Jordan said.

Do the vaccines work as well on variant strains?

While the evidence suggests the vaccines are less effective on the variant strains, we should keep things in perspective, Jenne said.

Researchers are seeing above 90-per-cent protection in healthy individuals against the original strain, he said. A good vaccine is often in the 70- to 80-per-cent range, "so we can afford to lose a little coverage and still have very good vaccines," he said.

Dr. Cheri Nijssen-Jordan is a member of Alberta's vaccine taskforce. (CBC)

Will vaccines stop the spread of the virus?

The clinical trials tested whether people would continue to develop symptomatic disease with the vaccine, Jenne said. It didn't measure whether people were actually infected or capable of infecting others.

However, emerging data suggests it does suppress the amount of virus you're spreading, he said.

After vaccination, do I still have to wear a mask and continue distancing?

Even once you have the vaccine, you still can't go out and do whatever you want, Nijssen-Jordan said.

"We need to continue to adhere to public health measures to try and reduce the transmission of this virus."

How many people need to be vaccinated for things to return to normal?

For respiratory viruses such as influenza, the aim is to have an immunity rate of somewhere above 60 per cent, Jenne said.

"Normally with influenza we get a substantial percentage of that with people who become naturally infected," he said.

That cannot be achieved with the coronavirus.

"With only two per cent of the Canadian population actually infected with the virus, we are at six to seven times the number of annual deaths compared to influenza, so we're going to have to make up that entire degree of protection through vaccination."

That means up to 70 per cent of people have to be vaccinated to have a measurable impact on viral transmission, Jenne said.

The number may have to be even higher with the emergence of highly contagious variants.

Craig Jenne is an associate professor in the department of microbiology, immunology and infectious diseases and a Canada Research Chair at the University of Calgary. (CBC)

When will teens get the vaccine?

Clinical trials for vaccines generally focus on adult subjects, where higher mortality rates are seen, not on pediatric populations, Nijssen-Jordan said.

But, she said, she suspects we will start seeing more results of research on young people in the fall.

What happens if I don't get the vaccine?

Nijssen-Jordan encourages everyone to get a vaccine unless there's a medical reason not to.

Without a vaccine you continue to face the risk of getting the disease.

"And it's not just you you have to think about," she said.

Under the Canada Health Act, vaccinations cannot be mandated, Jenne said.

However some industries have mandated that if you're not vaccinated, you must continue to wear masks and must continue to be tested, he said.

Your opportunity for travel could also be limited, he said.

"There are a lot of countries in the world that do restrict activities without proof of vaccination or a medical exemption."

Mithani warns there are still serious long-term effects related to COVID-19.

"If you're a young healthy person, you're not likely to die from COVID thankfully," she said. "But you may have long-term effects, chronic fatigue, chronic headaches, lung and breathing issues that could last the rest of your life."