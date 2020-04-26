247 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alberta, no additional deaths

Alberta reported 247 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths from the illness on Sunday.

The latest update brings the total number of cases in the province to 4,480.

Here is how the cases breakdown by zone:

Calgary zone: 3,104

Edmonton zone: 479

Central zone: 83

South zone: 598

North zone: 182

Unknown: 34

The number of people admitted to hospital with COVID-19 rose to 83 on Sunday, an increase of six compared to Saturday's update. Of the people in hospital, 20 have been admitted to an intensive care unit, according to a news release issued by the province Sunday afternoon.

The bulk of the new cases originated in the Calgary zone, where 140 cases were reported in the past 24 hours. The South zone also saw new cases jump by 88 compared to the previous day.

Alberta Health Services completed 4,718 tests for COVID-19 since the previous update, bringing the total number of people tested in the province to 121,244.

CERB exemption announced for provincial benefit recipients

Two clients of the Calgary Drop-In Centre tested positive for COVID-19, Minister of Community and Social Services Rajan Sawhney said at a press conference Sunday.

It comes as the province looks to increase shelter capacity and identify hotel rooms where people without shelter who tested positive can self isolate.

The minister also announced the province will exempt a portion of the Canada emergency response benefit (CERB) for people on AISH and Income Support who qualify for the federal program.

Minister of Community and Social Services Rajan Sawhney announced changes Sunday intended to help AISH and Income Support recipients receive federal emergency funding without impacting their eligibility for provincial programs. (Government of Alberta)

The change is intended to help those recipients access federal funding without impacting their eligibility for the provincial programs, Sawhney said.

"We are taking action to exempt a portion of CERB payments so that the financial benefits from AISH and Income Support can be calculated similarly to when they lost their jobs and they can still receive the same health benefits," Sawhney said.

Provincial rules don't allow AISH recipients to receive additional government funding without a clawback to their benefits.

About 17 per cent of AISH and six per cent of Income Support recipients earn some employment income to supplement provincial benefits.