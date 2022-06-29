Alberta's total COVID-19 deaths increase by 17, hospitalizations drop

Alberta's COVID-19 death count increased by 17 in the past reporting week, while hospitalizations continued to drop.

The Alberta government held its last regularly scheduled in-person COVID-19 update on June 22, but it is still updating its public health data weekly.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths is up to 4,621 since the pandemic began, an increase of 17 from last week.

As of Monday, the number of Albertans in hospital due to COVID-19 dropped to 589, including 13 intensive care unit patients.

There were 661 hospitalizations, including 17 ICU patients, a week ago.

Alberta's seven-day PCR test-positivity rate is down to 11.74 per cent; it was 12.32 per cent the previous week.

Meanwhile, 943 new cases of COVID-19 were identified through PCR tests from June 21 to 27, the latest reporting week.

These new cases are believed to be an undercount because few people are eligible for PCR testing and the data excludes positive rapid test results.

Of all Albertans, including those who are ineligible, 77.3 per cent have two doses of vaccine and 81.5 per cent of the population has at least one dose.

Only 38.3 per cent of all Albertans have received three doses.

As of Thursday, provincial public health measures in continuing care facilities will be rescinded. Instead, preventative restrictions will become part of a facility's operational policy through Alberta Health Services.