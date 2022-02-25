Alberta reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 62 fewer hospitalizations

Public health officials reported Friday that 13 more Albertans have died from COVID-19.

The people, ranging in age from their 50s to 90s, died between Tuesday and Thursday, according to Alberta Health.

A total of 3,898 Albertans have now died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The number of hospitalizations dropped significantly since the previous update. On Friday, 1,295 people were in hospital with the illness, a decrease of 62 from the day before.

That includes 88 patients in intensive care units, down four from Thursday's update.

Public health officials identified 595 new COVID-19 cases through 3,175 tests, resulting in a PCR test-positivity rate of 21.07 per cent.

The seven-day test-positivity rate is 22.82 per cent.

There are 10,112 known active cases in the province. This number is based on PCR testings, which since late December has only been available to a limited number of Albertans.

As of Friday's update, 75.8 per cent of all Albertans have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, while 80.8 per cent of the population has one dose.

About 35.2 per cent of Albertans have received a booster shot, which are not yet available for all age groups.