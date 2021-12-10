Alberta reports 287 new COVID-19 cases Friday, one more death

Alberta public health officials reported 287 new COVID-19 cases and one more death Friday, while identifying four more cases of the omicron variant.

There have now been 23 total cases of the omicron variant identified in the province, including 14 cases in the Calgary zone, provincial data shows. Omicron was first identified in South Africa in November.

Alberta reported the death of a woman in her 70s in the North zone, pushing the total number of people who have died in the province from COVID-19 to 3,272.

The number of known active cases in the province dropped by 31 since Thursday's update. There are 4,059 known active cases.

Here's how they breakdown regionally:

Calgary zone: 1,672

Edmonton zone: 1,172

Central zone: 520

North zone: 457

South zone: 234

Unknown: 4

The new COVID-19 cases reported Friday were identified through 9,139 tests. The seven-day test-positivity rate is 3.75 per cent — the lowest mark since Aug. 1, provincial data shows.

As of Friday there were 367 people being treated in Alberta hospitals for COVID-19, including 71 patients in ICU. That compared to 368 in hospital and 72 in ICU on Thursday.

Of Albertans aged 12 or older, 84.7 per cent are considered fully vaccinated; 89.2 per cent are partially vaccinated.

Seventy-two per cent of Albertans, including those not eligible for the vaccine, are considered fully vaccinated.

Among Alberta children aged five to 11, 20.2 per cent have received their first dose of vaccine.