Alberta reports 333 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths Thursday

Alberta reported 333 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and two cases of the omicron variant, the newest identified variant of concern.

There are now 19 cases of omicron in Alberta, 11 of which are in the Calgary zone.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, warned of a possible case in an individual who attended an elementary school in the Edmonton zone while infectious.

It is not a confirmed case of the omicron variant, Hinshaw said via Twitter. But the school was notified out of an abundance of caution.

The new cases reported Thursday were detected through 10,044 PCR tests. The test-positivity rate was 3.57 per cent.

Alberta's seven-day test-positivity rate is about 3.8 per cent.

The number of known active COVID-19 cases throughout the province declined slightly since Wednesday's update. There are now 4,094 known active cases in Alberta.

Here's how they break down regionally:

Calgary zone: 1,582

Edmonton zone: 1,194

Central zone: 505

North zone: 471

South zone: 237

Unknown: 5

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday — the first time since the summer. But the province adjusted the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 3,271, one fewer than Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Alberta Health reported that a man in his 20s died from COVID-19.

His death was removed from the total count Thursday, however, after it was determined not to be related to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, there are 368 people being treated in hospital for COVID-19, including 70 patients in intensive care units.

About 72 per cent of Albertans are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of Alberta children aged five to 11, 19.4 per cent have received their first dose of vaccine.