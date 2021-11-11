Alberta reports 484 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths Wednesday

Alberta public health officials reported 484 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths Wednesday.

Four of the people died last week and one person died Monday. Two of the people who died were women from the North zone — one in her 70s, the other was in her 80s.

Three men — one each was in their 60s, 70s and 90s — also died. Two of the men were from the Edmonton zone, the other in the Calgary zone.

The five deaths reported Wednesday push the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Alberta to 3,164.

The 484 new cases were detected on 11,169 tests. The test-positivity rate is 4.84 per cent.

There are now 6,008 known active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.

Here is how they break down across the province:

Calgary zone: 1,777

Edmonton zone: 1,308

North zone: 1,299

Central zone: 1,067

South zone: 554

Unknown: 3

There are now 582 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospital — down from 608 Tuesday.

There are 123 patients in intensive care units, a drop of five from Tuesday.

About 81.5 per cent of Albertans aged 12 and up have had two doses COVID-19 vaccine, while 87.6 per cent have one jab.

About 69.2 per cent of the province's total population — which includes people not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines — have received two doses.