Alberta reports 484 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths Wednesday
Number of people in hospital with COVID-19 continues to drop
Alberta public health officials reported 484 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths Wednesday.
Four of the people died last week and one person died Monday. Two of the people who died were women from the North zone — one in her 70s, the other was in her 80s.
Three men — one each was in their 60s, 70s and 90s — also died. Two of the men were from the Edmonton zone, the other in the Calgary zone.
The five deaths reported Wednesday push the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Alberta to 3,164.
The 484 new cases were detected on 11,169 tests. The test-positivity rate is 4.84 per cent.
There are now 6,008 known active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.
Here is how they break down across the province:
- Calgary zone: 1,777
- Edmonton zone: 1,308
- North zone: 1,299
- Central zone: 1,067
- South zone: 554
- Unknown: 3
There are now 582 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospital — down from 608 Tuesday.
There are 123 patients in intensive care units, a drop of five from Tuesday.
About 81.5 per cent of Albertans aged 12 and up have had two doses COVID-19 vaccine, while 87.6 per cent have one jab.
About 69.2 per cent of the province's total population — which includes people not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines — have received two doses.