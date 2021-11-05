Alberta reports 466 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths Friday

Alberta public health officials reported 466 new COVID-19 cases five more deaths Friday.

Three women — one in her 40s, two others in their 80s — and two men — one in his 20s, the other in his 60s — died from the illness Tuesday or Wednesday, Alberta Health Services says.

The five new deaths push the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Alberta to 3,142.

The new cases reported Friday were detected on 11,495 tests. The test-positivity rate is 4.18 per cent.

There are currently 6,386 known active cases in Alberta. Here's how they break down regionally:

Calgary zone: 1,779

Edmonton zone: 1,412

North zone: 1,401

Central zone: 1,176

South zone: 652

Unknown: 3

Alberta still leads the country in known active cases, federal data shows. But B.C. and Quebec have reported more new cases than Alberta over the seven-day period that ended Thursday.

There are 660 Albertans being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, including 141 patients in intensive care. Of the ICU patients, 87.9 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Alberta still lags behind the national average when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations.

About 80.9 per cent of eligible Albertans have had two doses of vaccine. The national average is about 84.6 per cent.

About 68.8 per cent of Alberta's total population — including people not eligible for the vaccine — is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.