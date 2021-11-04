Alberta reports 516 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths Thursday
There are now 6,515 known active cases across the province
Alberta public health officials reported 516 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths Thursday.
The new deaths push the total number of COVID-19 deaths reported in Alberta throughout the pandemic to 3,137.
There are now 6,515 known active cases across the province, a decline of 178 cases since Wednesday's update.
Here's how active cases break down regionally:
- Calgary zone: 1,771
- Edmonton zone: 1,468
- North zone: 1,402
- Central zone: 1,176
- South zone: 695
- Unknown: 3
The new cases reported Thursday were detected on 12,388 tests, with a test-positivity rate around 4.4 per cent.
The North zone had the highest test-positivity rate, with 10.37 per cent of COVID-19 tests returning positive results.
About 59 per cent of new COVID-19 cases are people who are not vaccinated against the illness.
Hospitalizations continue to decline. As of Thursday's update, there are 677 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 146 patients in intensive care units. Of the ICU patients, 89 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated
A month ago, Alberta hospitals were treating 1,079 patients for COVID-19, 257 of whom required critical care.
The province did not have up-to-date vaccination information due to a technical issue for the second time this week.
As of Wednesday's update, 80.6 per cent of eligible Albertans have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine; 87.2 per cent of have received their first jab.
