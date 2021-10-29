Alberta reports 603 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths Friday

Alberta public health officials reported 603 new COVID-19 cases and and nine new deaths from the illness Friday.

Of the people who died, three were in their 60s, another three were in their 70s, two were in their 80s and one person was in their 90s. The deaths reported Friday push the total count of COVID-19 deaths in Alberta to 3,093.

One previous death was identified as a duplicate, Alberta Health said, so the net increase in deaths is actually eight.

The new cases were detected through 10,505 COVID-19 tests. The test-positivity rate is 5.88 per cent, marking four straight days under six per cent, which hasn't happened since early August.

Test-positivity in the North zone, however, remains high at 11.75 per cent as of Friday.

The number of active cases declined Friday. There are now 8,158 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Here's how cases break down regionally:

Calgary zone: 2,078

Edmonton zone: 1,847

North zone: 1,725

Central zone: 1,635

South zone: 868

Unknown: 5

Hospitalizations continue to steadily decline. There are now 765 people in hospital with COVID-19 — down 14 from Thursday's update. Of those in hospital, 180 patients are in intensive care units.

COVID-19 vaccinations continue to climb, with another 13,911 vaccine doses administered Thursday.

As of Friday's update, 79.8 per cent of eligible Albertans have received two doses of vaccine; 86.9 per cent have at least one dose.

Nearly 68 per cent of Alberta's total population — which factors in people who are ineligible for the vaccine — have received two jabs.