Alberta reports 38 more COVID-19 deaths, 652 new cases Wednesday

Alberta public health officials are reporting 652 new COVID-19 cases. Thirty-eight more people have died from the illness.

Most of the people, anywhere from in their 30s to 90s, died over the long weekend. The number of deaths since the pandemic began is now 2,901.

The number of deaths reported Wednesday tie those announced on Jan. 12 for the most deaths reported in a single-day.

Provincial data shows 30 people died from COVID-19 on Jan. 2 — the most on a specific date.

Meanwhile, the number of known active COVID-19 cases has dropped to 14,218. Here's how they break down regionally:

Calgary: 3,594

Edmonton: 3,281

Central: 2,908

North: 2,845

South: 1,578

Unknown: 12

Alberta labs conducted 8,620 COVID-19 tests since Tuesday, with a test-positivity rate of 7.65 per cent.

As of Wednesday's update, 1,027 Albertans are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, including 236 patients in intensive care units.

Of the 791 non-ICU patients, more than 73 per cent are unvaccinated or are partially vaccinated. In the ICU, 93 per cent of patients are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said on Twitter.

There are 376 ICU beds throughout Alberta's health-care system right now.

ICU capacity, including the 203 additional surge beds, is at 75 per cent, Alberta Health Services says. Without the surge beds, capacity would be at 164 per cent.

Just over 76 per cent of Albertans aged 12 and up have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine; 85.5 per cent of eligible people have at least one dose of a vaccine, as of Wednesday's update.

Of Alberta's entire population, including the children not yet eligible for the vaccine, nearly 65 per cent have two jabs, while 72.7 per cent have their first jab.