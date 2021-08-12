Alberta reports over 500 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd straight day

Alberta public health officials reported 550 net new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, marking the second day in a row the daily case count surpassed the 500 mark.

The number of known active cases is now up to 4,101 — an increase of 332 since Wednesday's update. It's the first time total known active cases have been above 4,000 since June 8.

Here's how active cases break down across the province:

Calgary zone: 1,698

Edmonton zone: 955

South zone: 582

North zone: 566

Central zone: 292

Unknown: 8

Meanwhile, 336 more cases of coronavirus variants of concern have been identified in Alberta. The total of known active variant cases is up to 3,197 — or about 78 per cent of all known active COVID-19 cases in Alberta.

Since early July, the highly-infectious delta variant has made up most cases of variants of concern detected in the province.

The number of Albertans who have died from COVID-19 remains at 2,331.

Hospitalizations rose by eight to 146, including 36 patients in intensive care units.

Another 8,585 COVID-19 tests were conducted Wednesday. The province's test-positivity rate is 6.45 per cent — the highest since May 27.

There were 7,765 more doses of vaccine administered Wednesday.

About 76 per cent of Albertans aged 12 and up have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine; 67.4 per cent have received two doses.