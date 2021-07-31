Alberta reports 187 new COVID cases, 3 new deaths Friday

Alberta public health officials reported 187 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths Friday.

The Alberta government did not provide details about the people who died, the deaths reported Friday push the total since the pandemic began to 2,328.

Meanwhile, the number of known active COVID-19 cases in the province continues to climb. The total increased by 135 since Thursday to 1,655 known active cases.

Here's a regional breakdown of active cases in Alberta:

Calgary zone: 990

Edmonton zone: 301

South zone: 162

North zone: 117

Central zone: 85

Alberta labs have also detected 188 cases of coronavirus variants of concern through screening positive tests.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 increased by one from Thursday's update. There are now 90 people being treated in hospital for COVID-19 in Alberta, including 19 in the intensive care unit.

There were 8,293 COVID-19 tests conducted Thursday. The test-positivity rate is 2.39 per cent.

About 65 per cent of eligible Albertans have now received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine; 75.8 per cent of eligible Albertans — 2,850,071 people — have received one dose of vaccine.

In a news release, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney urged more people to get vaccinated.

"Vaccines are the most effective way to get past the pandemic," Kenney said.

"They're safe and highly effective... If you haven't gotten both doses, now is the time."

The province will provide updated COVID-19 numbers for the long weekend on Tuesday.