Alberta reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Alberta officials reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, as one more person has died from the illness.

A total of 2,311 Albertans have now died from COVID-19. The latest was a man in his 60s from the South zone who died Tuesday.

The total of known active cases in Alberta decreased by 30 since the previous update to 569 — on par with early July last year.

Here is how active cases break down across the province:

Calgary zone: 283

Edmonton zone: 113

Central zone: 48

South zone: 22

North zone:102

Unknown: 1

Meanwhile, 18 new variant cases were identified Tuesday as the total of known active variant cases dropped by 30 to 321. Variant strains account for 56 per cent of all total known active COVID-19 cases, provincial data shows.

There are now 113 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 33 patients in an intensive care unit.

About 6,900 COVID-19 tests were completed Tuesday. The test-positivity rate was 0.55 per cent on Tuesday.

Just over 74 per cent of eligible Albertans have had at least one vaccine dose, while 56.4 per cent have received two doses, the province says.

More from CBC News: