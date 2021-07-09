Alberta reports 52 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
126 people are in hospital, including 35 in intensive care
Alberta reported no additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday as active cases continued on a steady downward trajectory.
Public health officials reported 52 new cases of the disease on Friday. Active COVID-19 cases dropped by 22, now standing at 675 — on par with mid-July last year.
Here's how active cases break down across the province's health regions:
- Calgary zone: 342
- North zone: 118
- Edmonton zone: 117
- Central zone: 79
- South zone: 19
- Unknown: 0
Alberta labs also detected 30 cases of variants of concern. The total of known active variant cases is now 421, a decrease of 25 cases since Thursday.
The number of hospitalizations in Alberta decreased by seven since Thursday.
There are 126 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, including 35 in intensive care — an increase of three since the previous update.
There were 7,316 COVID-19 tests conducted Thursday. The test-positivity rate sits around 0.78 per cent.
Another 43,429 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered Thursday.
As of Friday's update, 73.9 per cent of the eligible population had received at least one dose of vaccine, while 53.1 per cent of eligible Albertans have had both shots.
