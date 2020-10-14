Alberta reports 243 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death Wednesday

While the number of new and active COVID-19 cases in the Alberta rarely mushroom, they are climbing inexorably upward.

On Wednesday, Alberta reported 243 new cases of the disease as well as one more death. Since March, the province has seen 21,199 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The latest numbers show there are 2,689 active cases in Alberta, up from 2,615 on Tuesday. Two weeks ago, the number of active cases was still hovering around 1,500, where it had remained for much of September. But since Oct. 1, the number of cases has been growing.

There are now 100 people in hospital with the disease, another number that has been inching up for weeks. Fourteen of those patients are in intensive care.

The death involves a woman in her 30s from the Edmonton zone. She is only the second death in the 30-39 age group in Alberta and only the third death of an Albertan under the age of 40.

A total of 287 Albertans have now died from COVID-19.

Here is the regional breakdown of active cases:

Edmonton zone: 1,473 cases, up from 1,444 Tuesday

Calgary zone: 791 cases, up from 754

North zone: 124 cases, down from 127

South zone: 177 cases, up from 160

Central zone: 108 cases, down from 109

Unknown: 16 cases, down from 21

The number of tests completed Tuesday was 14,881, which takes the total number of tests done in the province to 1,571,176.

There are now 21 schools under watch, meaning they have recorded at least five cases of COVID-19. There are 68 schools with two to four cases.