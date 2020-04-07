Alberta reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths

The Alberta government reported 25 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the lowest number single-day total for new cases in weeks.

The total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,373. Two additional deaths were also reported Thursday.

One of the deaths was a man in his 90s who was a resident of the McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre in Calgary, the 12th COVID-19-related death at the facility. The other death in the last 24 hours was a man in his 60s in the Calgary zone.

Of the 1,373 cases, 900 are considered active cases. So far, 447 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19 and 26 Albertans have died.

The majority of COVID-19 cases in the province continue to be located in the Calgary zone. Here's a breakdown by region:

Calgary zone: 835

Edmonton zone: 358

North zone: 90

Central zone: 66

South zone: 22

Unknown: 2

As of Tuesday, 65,265 Albertans have been tested for COVID-19.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw did not hold a news conference on Tuesday, as Premier Jason Kenney's is scheduled to speak to Albertans at 6 p.m. in a televised address.

Kenney plans to update Albertans about what to expect in the coming months as his government works to contain the spread of the coronavirus and shore up a floundering economy.

On Monday, Hinshaw announced one more death and 98 new cases of the respiratory illness, bringing the provincial totals to 24 deaths and 1,348 cases. There were 40 people in hospital as of Monday, including 16 patients in intensive care.

Earlier Tuesday, Hinshaw announced that all visitors have now been banned from Alberta long-term care centres, licensed group homes and other facilities by order of the chief medical officer of health.

No visitors will be allowed unless a resident is dying or the visitor is essential for delivering care that cannot be delivered by staff.

Of the 24 Albertans who had died from COVID-19 as of Monday, 13 were living in long-term care facilities — 11 at the McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre in Calgary, and two at the Manoir Du Lac care facility in McLennan, a town 440 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.