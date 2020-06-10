Alberta education minister to unveil plans for the 2020-21 school year
News conference, set for 3:30 p.m., will also update the COVID-19 situation
Education Minister Adriana LaGrange is scheduled to announce the re-entry plan for the 2020-21 school year at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
The news conference is set to begin at 3:30 p.m.
You can watch it here live.
The minister will be joined by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, who will provide an update about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Premier Jason Kenney announced on Tuesday that Stage 2 of the province's relaunch plan will begin Friday, allowing more businesses and services to reopen with two-metre physical distancing requirements and other public health measures in place.
That list included K-12 schools, for requested diploma exams and summer school.
LaGrange is expected to lay out plans for fall at Wednesday's news conference.
The province reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 356.
The regional breakdown was:
- Calgary zone: 210 active cases, 4,672 recovered
- South zone: 18 active cases, 1,240 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 112 active cases, 498 recovered
- North zone: 15 active cases, 214 recovered
- Central zone: zero active case, 86 recovered
- One active case and 12 recovered cases were in zones yet to be confirmed
