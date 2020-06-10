Alberta education minister to unveil plans for the 2020-21 school year

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange is scheduled to announce the re-entry plan for the 2020-21 school year at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

The news conference is set to begin at 3:30 p.m.

The minister will be joined by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, who will provide an update about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Jason Kenney announced on Tuesday that Stage 2 of the province's relaunch plan will begin Friday, allowing more businesses and services to reopen with two-metre physical distancing requirements and other public health measures in place.

That list included K-12 schools, for requested diploma exams and summer school.

LaGrange is expected to lay out plans for fall at Wednesday's news conference.

The province reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 356.

