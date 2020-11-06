Are more COVID-19 restrictions on the way for Albertans?

As Alberta officials contemplate imposing new restrictions to control a record-high surge in COVID-19 cases, many Canadians are already living under stricter provincial health measures.

Alberta couldn't provide precise numbers Thursday because of a system glitch but Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said there were about 800 new cases in just 24 hours, eclipsing the previous daily record of 622.

She warned that new restrictions may be necessary.

Hinshaw and Premier Jason Kenney are expected to provide an update today, which you can watch here at 3:30 p.m. MT.

Winnipeg and surrounding areas are five days into sweeping shutdowns that include sports facilities and in-restaurant dining. Manitoba has pledged $2.5 million to expand enforcement including an improved tip-line to report rule-breakers.

B.C. has limited gatherings at private homes to household members and six guests.

Saskatchewan has scaled back gatherings from 15 to 10 while Saskatoon residents won't be able to drink alcohol in nightclubs after 10 pm.

On Thursday, Quebec Premier François Legault ruled out the reopening of gyms, museums, concert halls or restaurants anytime soon, despite a request from Montreal public health officials to roll the restrictions back. Quebecers are being asked not to gather with people outside of their households.

In Ontario, gyms and indoor dining are set to reopen in more restricted regions such as Peel and Ottawa. But the province has introduced a colour-coded system tiered system for restrictions to respond to a region's caseload and transmission level.

On Friday, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said it's up to her department to provide guidance that the provinces and territories implement "taking into account their local epidemiology and particular capacities and circumstances."

Tam said a targeted approach is most effective.

"If the balance is tilted and the public health system is overwhelmed, then some of these more restrictive measures are coming in, so it's really important," Tam said. "But we would like everybody to help so that we don't have to do any broad public health measures."